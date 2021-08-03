UConn women’s basketball already capitalizing on NIL

Soon, you might be able to get a “Paige Buckets” t-shirt. Or hat. Maybe even joggers. And Paige Bueckers will be able to get paid for being the best player in the country. With college athletes now allowed to capitalize on their name, image and likeness, UConn sophomore Paige Bueckers filed a trademark application for her nickname on July 13. If approved, she’ll be able to exclusively produce a Paige Buckets line of athletic wear such as “shirts, pants, jackets, footwear, hats and caps, athletic uniforms,” according to the trademark application.