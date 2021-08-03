HIGH POINT — Margie Sumner Bartlett, 85, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 1, 2021. She was born on Oct. 7, 1935 in Carroll County, VA, a daughter of the late Phillip and Clora Carico Sumner. She and her husband Willie owned and operated Unique Frames, Inc., for 20 plus years. She attended Friendly Avenue Church of Christ in Greensboro, where she was active in the children’s ministry, and later attended Deep River Church of Christ. She was an amazing wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She took great pride in raising her three children and later spoiling and loving her grandchildren. In her free time, Margie loved to cook, and iron. She enjoyed cooking for others, but she cherished her family above everything else. In addition to her parents, preceding her in death were her sister, Josie; her brothers, Phillip, Clyde, Joe “Rudolph”, Kedric and John, and her son in-law, Nick Drakulakos.