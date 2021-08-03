Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida's Broward County school district reverses mask mandate after funding threat from governor

By CNN Newswire
Wrcbtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida's second-largest school district said it will withdraw its mask mandate after the governor threatened to withhold funding from districts that require face coverings. South Florida's Broward County Public Schools had announced last week that the district would require everyone in their buildings to wear masks to guard against COVID-19. That came after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance recommending everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

www.wrcbtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
County
Broward County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Broward County, FL
Government
Broward County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Cdc#K 12 School#Mandates#The Us#The Biden Administration#Cdc#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy