Loki and WandaVision reveal how the first X-Men will join the MCU

When Marvel Studios brought Iron Man into cinemas back in 2008, no one had any idea that we were witnessing the birth of something the like of which has never been seen on such a scale as what the MCU has become in the last thirteen years. With multiple platforms, and now multiple universes to deal with, the fourth phase of Marvel's Cinematic Universe is setting up as a completely different beast to The Infinity War Saga that dominated the first three phases. While each of Marvel's phases have come with their own stories to tell, all leading to a climax 20 movies in the making, it is now apparent that Kevin Feige is doing exactly the same all over again, and the Marvel Studio's president, while not exactly of the belief that the MCU is really split into segments, has discussed what, if anything, Phase Four is really about.