Loki and WandaVision reveal how the first X-Men will join the MCU
The multiverse makes it possible for Marvel to pull a trick even greater than Ralph Bohner. It’s been two long years since Kevin Feige shouted the word “Mutants” onstage at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Since then, there’s been no official mention of the X-Men or any other members of the Homo Superior species. But is it possible that Loki already set the stage for a powerful new mutant to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe?www.inverse.com
Comments / 0