Read how security managers in healthcare delivery organizations (HDOs) are dealing with new cyber risks associated with connected medical devices such as MRI machines, infusion pumps, etc. According to the “State Of Enterprise IoT Security In North America: Unmanaged And Unsecured” study that was commissioned* by Armis: 64% of HDOs have more IoT devices on their networks than computers, 85% are “very-to-extremely concerned” about the risks posed by IoT devices, 63% have experienced one or more security incidents related to unmanaged and IoT devices, 81% of security managers in HDOs say their level of spending on security for IoT devices is not adequate, and 95% are planning to increase spending on security for IoT and unmanaged devices over the next 24 months. Read the study to learn more.