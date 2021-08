Chicago — Attorney General Kwame Raoul today issued the following statement in response to the passing of former state Sen. William R. "Bill" Haine. "I had the honor of serving with Bill Haine in the Illinois Senate and working closely with him on the Senate's Judiciary and Criminal Law Committees where we developed a friendship I have valued throughout my career. He was more than a colleague, he was a mentor and a teacher. Like many of my colleagues, I was not only impressed by 'Professor' Haine's grasp of the law, but his knowledge of the history behind it, as well as history at large. I am a better lawyer and public servant as a result of my time with Bill Haine.