Froedtert Health latest health system to mandate Covid-19 vaccines for employees

By Rich Kirchen
Milwaukee Business Journal
 4 days ago
One week after its competitors in southeast Wisconsin began announcing Covid-19 vaccine mandates for employees, Froedtert Health said Tuesday it will require staff and physicians to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.

