Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Palm Beach, FL

Robena Everhart Wagner

High Point Enterprise
 2 days ago

NORTH PALM BEACH — Mrs. Robena Everhart Wagner, age 88, a resident of North Palm Beach, Florida and formerly of Thomasville, North Carolina passed away peacefully due to complications from Alzheimer’s on Saturday, July 31, 2021. She was born in Davidson County on Oct. 7, 1932 to the late Roy Lee Everhart and Pearl Clodfelter Everhart and had been a resident of Thomasville most of her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her firstborn daughter Debbie, and her only son, Barry, who passed as young adults of a rare disease, Friedreich’s Ataxia. They were never married and lived at home until 24-hour professional care was needed. Also, her only grandson, John Paul George, age 23, who passed due to complications from a heart transplant in 2017; two brothers, Billy and Bobby; and one sister, Helen, Mrs. R.L. Young.

www.hpenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Thomasville, NC
Obituaries
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
City
North Palm Beach, FL
State
Florida State
City
Thomasville, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Friedreich
Person
Paul George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Pilot High School#Wingate College#The Dover Baptist Church#The Jc Green Sons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy