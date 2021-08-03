Cancel
Cherokee County, NC

Scout earns design award

Cherokee Scout
 6 days ago

The Cherokee Scout, the primary news source for Cherokee County residents since 1889, won Best Overall Design in the 2020 Community Newspapers Inc. Better Newspapers Contest. Judges Mark Johnson and Dr. Kyser Lough from the University of Georgia’s Grady School of Journalism said this about the Scout’s design, which was created by Publisher & Editor David Brown in 2004 and updated in 2019. Composition Manager Christy Guthrie is in charge of layout for most of the pages.

