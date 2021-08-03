Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

GBP/USD climbs to fresh session tops, around 1.3925 region

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA combination of factors assisted GBP/USD to catch some fresh bids on Tuesday. The improving COVID-19 situations in the UK acted as a tailwind for the sterling. A softer tone surrounding the USD remained supportive of the intraday move up. The GBP/USD pair edged higher through the first half of...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Treasury Department#Us Dollar#Gbp#Gbp Usd#European#British#Fed#Us Treasury#The Bank Of England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Related
CurrenciesDailyFx

AUD/USD Post-RBA Recovery Remains Intact Ahead of US NFP Report

AUD/USD extends the advance following the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision to mark the first three-day rally since June, and the exchange rate may stage a larger recovery ahead of the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report as it extends the series of higher highs and lows from the start of the week.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD struggles for direction, flat lined above mid-0.7000s ahead of NFP

Some repositioning trade ahead of the NFP allowed NZD/USD to reverse a modest intraday slide. A combination of factors continued underpinning the USD and acted as a headwind for the major. The NZD/USD pair reversed modest intraday losses and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, just above mid-0.7000s...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Pressure on the aussie continues

An optimistic Reserve Bank of Australia fell short of supporting the AUD. The Federal Reserve is preparing to taper but would not say it. AUD/USD under strong selling pressure and set to reach fresh 2021 lows. The AUD/USD pair is little changed for a second consecutive week, trading around the...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD retreats below 0.7400 as USD gathers strength ahead of NFP

AUD/USD failed to preserve its bullish momentum after closing higher on Thursday. US Dollar Index continues to push higher during the European session. Nonfarm Payrolls in US is expected to rise by 870,000 in July. The AUD/USD pair registered small daily gains on Thursday but lost its traction on Friday....
CurrenciesDailyFx

Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY

The Japanese Yen caught some relief on the back of the July NFP report, which helped to perk up US yields. USD/JPY and GBP/JPY are showing some bullish potential: Meanwhile AUD/JPY and EUR/JPY could be going in the other direction with each clinging to recent bearish trends. The analysis contained...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD keeps the red around 1.3900 mark post-NFP

GBP/USD remained depressed through the early North American session amid a stronger USD. The upbeat NFP added to speculations about policy tightening by the Fed and boosted the USD. The BoE’s hawkish signals on Wednesday acted as a tailwind for the GBP and helped limit losses. The GBP/USD pair quickly...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY climbs further beyond 110.00 mark, over one-week tops after upbeat NFP

USD/JPY gained strong follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Friday. The greenback got an additional boost following the release of the stellar US jobs report. Rallying US bond yields, a positive risk tone undermined the JPY and remained supportive. The USD strengthened across the board in reaction to...
RetailFXStreet.com

EUR/USD declines after the strong US NFP data

The British pound was little changed after strong UK house price data. According to Halifax, house prices rose by 0.4% in July, adding about 1,222 pounds after falling in June. The average price rose to 261,00 pounds, which is 18,500 pounds higher than a year ago. Still, there are signs that house prices are retreating after the government returned the stamp duty. According to Halifax, June was the busiest month for mortgage completions in decades. Meanwhile, UK retail sales eased stalled in July, according to the British Retail Consortium. Footfall was still 28% below the same month in 2019. At the same time, the country’s inflation is set to rise as electricity prices rise. According to Ofgem, prices for 11 million people will rise by 139 pounds in September.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD refreshes daily tops post-BoE, retreats a bit thereafter

GBP/USD held on to its intraday gains and refreshed daily tops after the BoE policy decision. The mention of negative rates in the policy statement capped any further gains for the major. The GBP/USD pair shot to fresh session tops, around the 1.3945 region after the Bank of England announced...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bears prepared to challenge 1.1800

Germany published June Factory Orders, which were up by 26.2% YoY. US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended July 30 came in at 385K. EUR/USD nears weekly lows could extend its decline to 1.1750. The EUR/USD pair hovers around 1.1840, pressured by a cautious market’s mood. High-yielding currencies suffered...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP rebounds from multi-month lows post-BoE, lacks follow-through

EUR/GBP trimmed a part of intraday losses after the BoE announced its policy decision. The mention of negative rates in the policy statement acted as a headwind for the GBP. The upgrades in GDP and inflation forecasts capped any meaningful gains for the cross. The EUR/GBP cross reversed the post-BoE...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD rallies as Bank of England holds rates [Video]

In the United Kingdom, the Bank of England today opted to keep interest rates unchanged, whilst warning that inflation figures could be set to climb higher. The BOE chose to keep rates at a record low of 0.1%, while also unanimously voting to maintain its asset purchasing programme unchanged at £895 billion.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD sits at daily resistance ahead of RBA & NFP

NZD/USD now awaits the RBA and the NFP report. US dollar is attempting to move higher on hawkish Fed speakers. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is making tracks to the upside and 0.22% higher at the close of Wall Street. NZD/USD is trading near 0.7050 after climbing from a...
CurrenciesDailyFx

US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD

The primary point of worry for the FOMC is labor and tomorrow brings the July NFP report out of the United States. The US Dollar is holding on to a net gain on the week, even despite yesterday’s disappointing ADP numbers, and this is in large part due to comments from FOMC Vice Chair, Richard Clarida.
Currenciesbabypips.com

Watchlist: Upside Breakout in GBP/JPY Ahead?

Guppy traders are back to battling it out at a major price resistance pattern. Will the latest monetary policy statement from the Bank of England spark a breakout or is this another selling opportunity for the bears?. Upside Breakout in GBP/JPY Ahead?. The Bank of England just gave their latest...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD recovers modestly after dropping below 1.2500

Canada posted a surprise trade deficit in June. US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight range on Thursday. WTI consolidates weekly losses, stays calm around $68. The USD/CAD pair declined below 1.2500 in the early American session on Thursday but didn't have a difficult time limiting its...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3920 amid stronger USD

GBP/USD falters upside momentum on Friday in the early European trading session. US Dollar Index trades above 92.30 on upbeat economic data and Fed official’s hawkish views. The sterling gains vanish after BOE kept its key rates unchanged in the latest monetary policy meeting. GBP/USD edges lower on Friday’s Asian...

Comments / 0

Community Policy