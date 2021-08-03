Cancel
Financial Reports

Lattice: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 2 days ago

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) _ Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $21.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Hillsboro, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 25 cents per share. The results topped...

Posted by
Benzinga

Magna International Earnings Preview

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, August 06. Here is Benzinga's look at Magna International's Q2 earnings report. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.
modernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for General Dynamics Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS.
Benzinga

Spectrum Brands Holdings Earnings Preview

On Friday, August 06, Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For MISTRAS Group

MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, August 02. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q2 earnings announcement. Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share. Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total...
modernreaders.com

W.W. Grainger, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger has increased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. W.W. Grainger has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $22.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.
modernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.
modernreaders.com

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $562.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will post $562.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $552.00 million to $569.10 million. Splunk posted sales of $491.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.
modernreaders.com

Caterpillar Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Caterpillar in a report released on Sunday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2021 earnings at $10.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.99 EPS.
Business Insider

Analyst Ratings For Eaton Corp

Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 11 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Eaton Corp evaluate the company at an average price target of $166.36 with a high of $187.00 and a low of $148.00.
Posted by
Benzinga

Emerson Electric Beats Q3 Earnings Estimate, Raises FY21 Outlook

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) reported third-quarter sales growth of 20% year-over-year to $4.7 billion, beating the consensus of $4.57 billion. Underlying sales were up 15%. Sales by segments: Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation $781 million (+10.2% Y/Y), Valves, Actuators & Regulators $880 million (+4.5% Y/Y), Industrial Solutions $593 million (+26.4%...
modernreaders.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60 to $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.600-$3.000 EPS. Several research analysts recently issued...
investing.com

CVS Health Corp Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. CVS Health Corp announced earnings per share of $2.42 on revenue of $72.62B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.06 on revenue of $70.14B. CVS Health...
modernreaders.com

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Euronet is persistently grappling with high operating expenses, which put pressure on margins. Its weak ROE bothers. The balance sheet position is another concern. Nevertheless, the company's strong position is backed by constant expansions through acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise the company well for growth. While the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from the physical and digital distribution channels, the epay segment gained traction from the strategy of boosting digital channels. Its digital transactions have been gaining traction for quite some time. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year. The company's second-quarter earnings of 35 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.3%.”
modernreaders.com

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.36). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.
modernreaders.com

-$0.53 EPS Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Seagen reported earnings per share of $3.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 115.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
modernreaders.com

Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.

