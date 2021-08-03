Theravance Bio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

W.W. Grainger has increased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. W.W. Grainger has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $22.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.