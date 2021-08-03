Cancel
Tech on Tuesday: How to Protect Your Self From Ransomware Attacks

By Xavier Hershovitz
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago

We’d never seen it before — a major U.S. fuel pipeline held hostage by cyber criminals demanding millions in ransom.

The truth is, they’re not the only victims. A new report shows the ransomware threat is spreading.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJstc_0bGhsHXQ00

Encrypting data allows hackers to disable critical computer systems, cripple 911 dispatch centers and even shut down hospital emergency rooms.

So, what’s being done to fight back and protect businesses and consumers?

The four’s Xavier Hershovitz spoke to MK Palmore, Field CSO at Palo Alto Networks, to get us some advice. Watch their conversation above.

To learn more, click here.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
#Tech#Ransomware
