Tech on Tuesday: How to Protect Your Self From Ransomware Attacks

We’d never seen it before — a major U.S. fuel pipeline held hostage by cyber criminals demanding millions in ransom.

The truth is, they’re not the only victims. A new report shows the ransomware threat is spreading.

Encrypting data allows hackers to disable critical computer systems, cripple 911 dispatch centers and even shut down hospital emergency rooms.

So, what’s being done to fight back and protect businesses and consumers?

The four’s Xavier Hershovitz spoke to MK Palmore, Field CSO at Palo Alto Networks, to get us some advice. Watch their conversation above.

