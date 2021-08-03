Patricia Morgan

COLFAX — Patricia Joyce Rutledge Morgan, 86, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother passed on to her new journey in heaven July 31, 2021. Patricia “Pat”, daughter of the late Clifford Charner and Sarah Evelyn (Kesler) Rutledge, was born in Winder, Georgia. She married Robert (Bob) Morgan on July 3, 1955, and after he completed military service in Norfolk, Virginia, they settled in Winder. Having been married in Winder First Methodist, they resumed active membership in the Winder First United Methodist Church where Pat led children’s and youth choirs, frequently played piano and organ, and was active with the United Methodist Women.