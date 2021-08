General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS.