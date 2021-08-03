State allows Donlin Gold to lease land for 315-mile pipeline

On July 22, six tribes appealed 12 water rights permits granted to Donlin Gold. The Alaska Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued the permits last month. The 12 water rights permits allow Donlin to use ground and creek water for a variety of purposes. One will allow the mine to pump out groundwater so it can dig a pit. Another permit allows the mine to pump water to its office and residential facilities. The law firm Earthjustice represents six Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region tribes in their legal battles against the mine, including the Orutsararmiut Native Council, Chuloonawick Native Village, Tuluksak Native Community, Chevak Native Village, Native Village of Eek, and the Kasigluk Traditional Council.