Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

State allows Donlin Gold to lease land for 315-mile pipeline

By Olivia Ebertz, KYUK - Bethel
ktoo.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 20, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources for the second time granted Donlin Gold the right to lease state land to build a pipeline that will power its mine. DNR has granted land-use rights for a proposed 315-mile long pipeline that would stretch from Cook Inlet to the proposed mine site about 12 miles north of Crooked Creek on the Kuskokwim River. The pipeline will supply natural gas to the mine to power its operations.

www.ktoo.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Land Use#Gas Pipeline#New Energy#Dnr#Yukon Kuskokwim Delta#The Superior Court#Alaska Superior Court#Tuluksak Native Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Colorado Stateenergynews.us

Colorado homebuilders, oil and gas drillers oppose reverse setbacks

OIL & GAS: Colorado homebuilders and the oil and gas industry are urging communities on the growing Front Range not to implement “reverse setback” rules restricting how close homes can be built to existing oil and gas wells. (Denver Post) ALSO:. • California regulators order operators of 162 oil facilities...
Jonesport, MEmainepublic.org

Environmental Group Challenging Permit For Proposed Down East Fish Farm

A new conflict is emerging over large-scale fish-farming in Maine. The local chapter of the Sierra Club is appealing a discharge permit granted by the Department of Environmental Protection to Kingfish Maine, which plans to grow up to 8,000 metric tons of yellowtail a year in a land-based facility in Jonesport.
Energy IndustryKenosha News.com

Environmentalists ask feds to deny funding for Dairyland gas plant

Opponents of a proposed natural gas generator in Superior are asking the federal government to deny funding for the project, saying it runs afoul of the Biden administration’s commitments to fighting climate change. La Crosse-based Dairyland Power Cooperative and Minnesota Power are seeking a loan from the U.S. Department of...
Gold Canyon, AZyourvalley.net

Serdy: State land amendment withdrawn for property east of Gold Canyon

As of now, there is no timeline or funding to extend State Route 24 beyond Ironwood Road. This concept would have fast-tracked SR24 to be constructed concurrently with the employment project, coming in right behind the Renaissance Festival with a dedicated exit/entrance just for its traffic, keeping it away from U.S. 60.”
Leetsdale, PAbeavercountyradio.com

Federal-State Settlement Resolves Environmental Violations at Hussey Copper Smelting Facility in Leetsdale

(Leetsdale, Pa.) Hussey Copper has agreed to perform a comprehensive environmental audit, implement an updated environmental management system, and pay an $861,500 penalty to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act (CWA) and Pennsylvania’s Clean Streams Law (PCSL) at its smelting facility in Leetsdale, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. The...
Texas Stateeenews.net

Court orders new NEPA review for Texas LNG plants

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission must reconsider the climate and environmental justice impacts of a pair of proposed liquefied natural gas terminals in Texas, a federal court ruled yesterday. The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is a notable win for environmental groups...
Energy IndustryStar-Tribune

State above average on renewable energy development, industry report says

Last year, renewable energy development broke records in Wyoming — and nationwide. A total of 26,490 megawatts of clean energy capacity were added to the U.S. electric grid in 2020, including 16,836 megawatts of wind power, 8,894 megawatts of utility-scale solar and 760 megawatts of battery storage, according to a report published last week by the American Clean Power Association.
Energy IndustrySheridan Press

State’s renewable energy capacity grows

CASPER — Last year, renewable energy development broke records in Wyoming — and nationwide. A total of 26,490 megawatts of clean energy capacity were added to the U.S. electric grid in 2020, including 16,836 megawatts of wind power, 8,894 megawatts of utility-scale solar and 760 megawatts of battery storage, according to a report published last week by the American Clean Power Association.
Petersburg, AKkfsk.org

New state decision out for Petersburg land entitlement

The Alaska Department of Natural Resources has issued another final decision on transferring some land to the Petersburg borough. It covers 1,421 acres of land that will be turned over to the local government, roughly 10 percent of the borough’s entitlement. The Division of Mining, Land and Water on July 28 finalized its preliminary finding on these parcels. They’re spread out around the borough, from Cape Fanshaw, to Thomas Bay, to Duncan Canal and Woodpecker Cove. There are also selections at Falls Creek and Frederick Point.
AgricultureWilliston Daily Herald

Infrastructure bill includes wins for Bakken energy, agriculture in MonDak

Much has been written about the $550 billion in new federal spending aimed at revitalizing America’s transportation system, but the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has advanced to the floor of the U.S. Senate also contains billions of dollars for energy and agriculture as well. For agriculture, there’s $65 billion for...
Metal MiningKYUK

Tribes Appeal Donlin Gold Water Rights Permits

On July 22, six tribes appealed 12 water rights permits granted to Donlin Gold. The Alaska Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued the permits last month. The 12 water rights permits allow Donlin to use ground and creek water for a variety of purposes. One will allow the mine to pump out groundwater so it can dig a pit. Another permit allows the mine to pump water to its office and residential facilities. The law firm Earthjustice represents six Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region tribes in their legal battles against the mine, including the Orutsararmiut Native Council, Chuloonawick Native Village, Tuluksak Native Community, Chevak Native Village, Native Village of Eek, and the Kasigluk Traditional Council.
Olympia, WAchinookobserver.com

NOTICE OF STATE'S INTENT TO NEGOTIATE LEASE

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) intends to negotiate a ten (10) year communication lease for a tract of land containing 1.0 acres, more or less, described as a Portion of Section 21, Township 11 North, Range 9 West, W.M., Clark County. The property is currently being used as a communication site. Annual Rent will be negotiated. Naselle - 52-B71706.
Highland County, VAtherecorderonline.com

Pipeline dead, but miles of easements still in limbo

BATH and HIGHLAND — Landowners who were forced or pressured to sell their land for easements along the now-defunct Atlantic Coast Pipeline project are still waiting to find out how to get their land back. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission released a new draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement this week...
Industryktoo.org

Plan to lease land near Ester for mine draws ire from residents, recreators

An Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority decision to lease more than 10,000 acres north of Ester to an Australia-based gold-mining company has alarmed residents and people who enjoy hiking, biking and other forms of recreation and subsistence in the area. Ester Community Association President Monique Musick said the list of...
PoliticsScranton Times

State steward of public land, not developer

For the second time in five years, the state Supreme Court has found that the state constitution’s Environmental Rights Amendment means what it says. The 5-2 majority opinion, written by Justice Christine Donahue, is a fitting observance of the 50th anniversary of the amendment, which Pennsylvania voters overwhelmingly approved in 1971.

Comments / 0

Community Policy