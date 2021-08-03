USOSM Enters 15th State: Partners with Center for Oral and Facial Surgery of California

IRVING, Texas (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – is thrilled to announce a new partnership with the Center for Oral & Facial Surgery. Established in 1927, the oral and maxillofacial surgery practice is the oldest and largest practice in San Diego County, with four board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons providing quality care for over 94 years. The Center for Oral & Facial Surgery has two offices treating patients in San Diego and in El Cajon, California. This is USOSM’s first partner practice in California. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM now has partner practices spanning 15 states: Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Arizona and California.