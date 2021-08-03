Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

I Did A Lot Of Online Shopping During The Pandemic. Here Are All My Impulse Buys, Ranked

By Monica Heisey
chatelaine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a long pandemic, hasn’t it? We’ve all found ways to cope, but, 18 months on, “a daily walk” just isn’t cutting it anymore. To that end, I have developed something of an online shopping problem—and based on friends’ frantic texts about Zara’s returns policy, I am not alone. I’ve bought underwear I’ve needed forever, edible glitter, a back massager, a “back massager” and, one long dark night, an at-home wax kit that did…not work. Not all my online purchases are created equal.

www.chatelaine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Shopping#Impulse#Pandemic#Lingerie#Fashion Sandals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Drinksinsideradio.com

Post-Pandemic, Radio-Listening Consumers Buy Based On Quality, With More Shopping Online.

As a result of COVID, retail shopping continues to be significantly impacted by the move to e-commerce, working from home and concerns about the economy, according to market researcher Provoke Insights, which presented its findings during Wednesday's Radio Advertising Bureau webinar “Meet the New Retail Shopper.” Among those findings is that seven in 10 radio listeners shop based on quality vs. price, three-fourths believe price is still more important than brand names and three-fourths like comparing prices across different sites before purchasing.
Shoppingkentlive.news

Aldi worker reveals simple hack to slow down checkout staff

Supermarket giant Aldi is infamous for having speedy cashiers, but the checkout practice has always divided shoppers. The chain is renowned for being speedy when it comes to the tills, and while it certainly is efficient - the lightning speed of the checkout staff can be overwhelming. One shopper faced...
Public HealthFodorsTravel

The Strangest Thing Happened to Me on My First Flight Post-Pandemic

If one baby girl was any indication, the future of travel is looking bright. n acquaintance of mine once gave me a very strange nugget of travel advice: don’t bother dressing your baby as comfy as you’d assume for the first flight they take. Their logic was simple: you’re not dressing the baby up for their comfort, or even your own–you’re dressing that baby up for the rest of the people on the plane.
ShoppingWWLP 22News

What is the best knife set?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Ask any chef, and they’ll tell just how important a good set of knives is for your kitchen. Whether you’re dicing veggies to prep for a recipe, carving a roast chicken for dinner or slicing an apple for an afternoon snack, a sharp, reliable knife makes all the difference.
ApparelPosted by
Daily Mail

Stocking up! Moment delighted Selfridges shopper got her hands on pair of nylon tights in 1946 after they were impossible to buy during WWII in colourised photos issued as department store is put up for sale for £4bn

With a look of glee on her face, a female shopper holds out a pair of nylon tights in front of her during a trip to Selfridges. She was among the hundreds of thousands of men and women who piled into Selfridges in 1946 - and every year since then - to get their hands on the wide range of goods on offer.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Plane Passenger Was Awful & This Guy Did What We All Dream Of

There are lots of unofficial rules when it comes to flying, not just for passengers, but for airports and airlines, as well. Here are a bunch of them. One thing we didn’t include on that list is the issue of taking your shoes and socks off on a plane. That was on purpose. If you’re on a particularly long flight or are going to sleep on the plane, then sure, you might want to get yourself as comfortable as possible. That being said, your bare feet (or even sock-laden feet) should never, ever impinge on anyone else.
Food & Drinksrd.com

If You See a Blue Twist Tie on Your Bread Bag, This Is What It Means

Even if your bread-baking has continued beyond the long days of pandemic lockdown, sometimes you still find yourself in need of a loaf on short notice. It’s time to brush up on your supermarket tricks for shopping smarter and head down the bakery aisle. Maybe you’re looking for a rustic sourdough to eat with scrambled eggs (did you know you can eat the bumpy ones?) or a springy brioche for French toast or a really great sandwich. But with shelf after shelf of beautiful breads on offer, how can you find the best loaf? You can do your best to judge by color, looking for a golden brown crust, but color isn’t always clear—just think of the mysterious yellow cap you sometimes see on Coca-Cola bottles. You can try and smell the bread through its plastic or paper wrapping, or give it a gentle squeeze to test for crackle and give. But there’s a much, much easier way to determine the freshness of your bread: Simply look at the twist tie!
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘A friend of mine called. ‘Hey, I’m going to swing over and hang out.’ I panicked. This wasn’t planned.: Mom remembers what’s important after friend’s unexpected drop-in

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I remember a few years ago right when I was in the trenches of having three little ones, two years apart all at home. I was a stay at home mom trying to get into a routine and truthfully does that even exist with toddlers and newborns? I don’t think so.
Economyhunker.com

Costco Is Discontinuing a Pantry Staple Its Customers Love

Say it ain't so! Costco is discontinuing its Kirkland Signature Organic Creamy Peanut Butter, a beloved pantry essential that many customers have come to love and rely on. For several weeks, Costco members have been posting on social media about the lack of Kirkland peanut butter at their local warehouse. And now, the retailer has confirmed that the nut butter is being discontinued ... temporarily. "The Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter will be back in stock around November or December 2021," said a Costco spokesperson, according to Eat This, Not That!.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Woman sick of nosy neighbours peering in her windows solves the problem with £10 spray – and the results look amazing

A WOMAN has come up with a clever solution to prevent her neighbours from peering into her house using a cheap spray. In a now viral TikTok video, the New Zealand woman who goes by the name of Tyla explained that while her kitchen is super sunny, her neighbours’ balcony is situated directly across her window which means they can easily see straight inside.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Mum who spent three hours on a British beach is left so badly burnt in the sunshine she has to go to hospital - despite applying factor 30 suncream all day

A mum was hospitalised with severe sunburn after spending an afternoon on a beach - despite applying factor 30 suncream all day. Danielle Fitzsimons, 31, from from Newtownstewart, County Tyrone, spent three hours on Bumcrama Beach, Northern Ireland, over the weekend with her dad Stephan Fitzsimons, 54, and her kids Khloe Fitzsimons, nine, Hayleigh Fitzsimons, eight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy