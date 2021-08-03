Cancel
NFL

Cowboys Reveal Week 1 Importance of Rookie LB Micah Parsons

By Greg Patuto
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are certain positions that can take a bit longer to develop. Quarterbacks, cornerbacks, offensive line -- the list goes on and on. That is not the case for linebackers and it is sounding like that will not be the case for Micah Parsons. The Dallas Cowboys selected Parsons out...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
Sports
Penn State University
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
Top 10 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates: Micah Parsons among 4 linebackers

Last year, Chase Young had all the hype; he ended up wearing the "generational talent" tag from pre-draft all the way through the season. His final tallies in sacks (7.5) and tackles for loss (10) were more solid than spectacular, but it was more than enough to help him capture a huge chunk of the Defensive Rookie of the Year votes in what ended up being a down season in terms of overall competition.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Battlegrounds: Parsons Still Eyeing Starting LB Role

Straight from the campgrounds in Oxnard, don't miss any developments surrounding the Cowboys' preseason and training camp position battles. A destined topic of conversation throughout the preseason and into the 2021 campaign, the rotation at linebacker looks to be a crucial part of the defensive turnaround. Returning starters Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch each enter critical years in their career, while rookie Micah Parsons has brought an added element to the rotation all together.
NFLUSA Today

5 First Impressions: Initial takeaways from Cowboys preseason opener, Micah Parsons debut

The Dallas Cowboys took the field for the first time in 214 days on Thursday, starting off the 2021 exhibition season in Canton, OH taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers. With three Cowboys being elected to the Hall of Fame, those who are on this current iteration with a chance to be enshrined one day weren’t playing, but it was still great to see the club back on the field.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Why Cowboys Coach is Using 'Run DMC' Music To Help Micah Parsons

The 2020 NFL season featured poor results from the Dallas Cowboys' defense. In an effort to improve, the team used the No. 12 overall pick in order to select Micah Parsons. The expectations for Parsons from new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn are high due to the confidence that he holds in the rookie linebacker's abilities.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has quickly silenced the doubters

When the Cowboys selected Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick in the draft, the move was not without its criticisms. In the interest of transparency, I was one of the more vocal critics of the pick. There were plenty of reasons to be critical. Even without considering his off-the-field baggage, Parsons played one of the most expendable positions on defense, making the value of taking any off-ball linebacker that high questionable at best.
NFLBlogging The Boys

Micah Parsons using every day to prove the Dallas Cowboys right

As 2021 draft night was fast approaching most believed a cornerback would be the pick for the Dallas Cowboys, but with Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II going before the Cowboys time on the clock, it looked as if Dallas’ first-round strategy was squandered and they would have to pivot to a new plan. The Cowboys eventually traded with the Philadelphia Eagles and wound up acquiring an extra third-round pick for sliding back two spots, and when they were back on the clock they once again were facing a decision. The Cowboys had to decide if they would rather take the defensive player rated by most as the best defensive prospect in the draft, Micah Parsons, or should they take the best available offensive linemen in Rashawn Slater. Many across the fan base, and the media pundits around the team, were split on who the pick should be as neither played the position in the secondary many felt the Cowboys needed. Eventually the card was turned in and Parsons would become a Cowboy that night.
NFLinsidethestar.com

Micah Parsons in early gets a lot of work Rushing the Passer Saturday

Micah Parsons has been one of the most intriguing players to follow in the early stages of training camp. As the Cowboys hit the practice field in Oxnard, California, it didn’t take long for Parsons’ athleticism to stand out. On Saturday, Parsons’ versatility is what carried the day as he began getting work as a pass rusher for the Dallas Cowboys.
NFLBlogging The Boys

Cowboys Camp: Dan Quinn spending a lot of one-on-one time with Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys are two practices in to the 2021 season and all feels relatively good. In fact things feel somewhat optimistic, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. To be clear, it isn’t uncommon for defenses to look good to start camps as it takes some time for offenses to find their groove together (even ones like the Cowboys that know each other very well). Still, though, all of this is very good to see.
NFL247Sports

Dallas Cowboys training camp: Micah Parsons receives glowing review

Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons is a big one to watch this year. The first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft and former Penn State star will hope to impress on a defense that struggled in a big way during the 2020 campaign. Apparently, he’s drawing rave reviews. In...
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Micah Parsons "Ready To Go" After Big Debut

Micah Parsons served up a wild reminder of just how long this road has been. The Cowboys' electric rookie played just two series against Pittsburgh on Thursday night, roughly a dozen plays in total. With all the excitement surrounding his fast start to training camp, it's easy to forget that this Hall of Fame game were his first snaps in a game setting in almost two years.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Nation

Micah Parsons’ Impact Could Make or Break Cowboys Season

The Dallas Cowboys might be realizing in training camp how impactful Micah Parsons could be heading into the 2021 season. When the team drafted him in the first round of the draft, many saw it as one of the biggest steals of the draft. Just one year prior, Parsons was considered one of the best defensive players in the draft and a potential top-five pick. He decided to skip the 2020 college football season with Penn State to focus on the draft. The move might have hurt his draft status, but it might have been a blessing in disguise.
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Micah Parsons records first NFL fumble recovery

On Thursday night, Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons made his NFL debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the annual Hall of Fame Game. And the No. 12 overall pick made sure his presence was felt early on in the first quarter. Pittsburgh received the opening kickoff and proceeded to...

