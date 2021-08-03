Cancel
Tuscarawas, OH

Master Recycler Program to be held

Cover picture for the articleThe Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Recycling District will hold its third annual Master Recycler Program from Sept. 2 through Oct. 14. The program will be held Thursday evenings and a few Saturday mornings, and the location will vary between the district office in Bolivar and various local facilities. A course fee of $40 is required to cover the cost of food, supplies and transportation, but financial assistance may be available. The deadline to apply for the program is Aug. 20.

