Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Bad Bunny Left His Mark On Music: Now He’s Giving Young People Their Chance

By Brenda Barrientos
Refinery29
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal recording sensation Bad Bunny might be taking a pause on releasing new music (though the overachiever recently released a surprise collaboration with iconic bachata group Aventura titled Volví just last night, one of the first collaborated tracks since the last year’s El Último Tour Del Mundo), he’s not really relaxing. For the past year, he’s churned out projects that speak to his love for wrestling, acting, and fashion. His latest partnership rounds up his many diverse interests, including advocacy work, nurturing young talent, his home of Puerto Rico, sneakers, and also — espéralo — Cheetos.

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bad Bunny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mark I#Aventura#El Ltimo Tour Del Mundo#Good Bunny Foundation#Puerto Rican#Cheeto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicETOnline.com

Bad Bunny on Why He's 'Not on Top of' How Much Money He Makes

Bad Bunny isn't spending his free time counting his cash. In a new interview with Billboard, the Puerto Rican rapper said he's more concerned with the music he's making than how much money he's getting from it. "Well, I made this album and haven’t even asked how much I’m getting,"...
MusicBillboard

Bad Bunny Goes Producer: Latin's Hottest Star Gives Tommy Torres 'Rock Star Attitude'

He steps outside the urbano realm for an unlikely collaboration with the veteran singer-songwriter. The first time Bad Bunny met Tommy Torres, it was backstage at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. The inventive, prolific artist was on his 2019 X 100PRE tour, and Torres — a successful singer-songwriter in his own right and a go-to producer for the likes of Ricky Martin, Ednita Nazario and Ricardo Arjona — was at the arena to play piano on the ballad “Amorfoda.” “It all happened so fast, we didn’t have time to talk,” recalls Bad Bunny. “And we didn’t see each other again or keep in touch.”
Beauty & Fashionpapermag.com

Bad Bunny Is Giving Back to 'El Barrio' With Style and Flavor

2021 is all about advancing the Bad Bunny agenda. Over the last few years, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio has been on a one-way journey to the top. The Puerto Rican native is no doubt one of the biggest music artists of our decade, period. Four studio albums, a WWE smackdown, and many IG thirst traps later, Bad Bunny has been cemented as an iconic reflection of the Latin cultural zeitgeist proudly sweeping over the United States.
Beauty & FashionSpin

Bad Bunny on Leaving His Mark and Making History In Spanish

Bad Bunny is at the top of his game. In under five years, the Puerto Rican rapper has become the biggest Latin pop star on the planet. His success is transcending cultural and language barriers that can be limiting for Latin acts. He’s mainstream. After making history in December with the first all-Spanish LP to top the Billboard 200, Bad Bunny was announced as 2020’s most-streamed artist on Spotify. Now his 2022 arena tour is already sold out, and he’s the face of multiple brand partnerships, including Cheetos’ Deja Tu Huella campaign. The title translates into “Leaving Your Mark,” and that’s exactly what he’s doing.
MusicPosted by
HOLAUSA

Bad Bunny and Aventura are teaming up for a big collaboration

Two of the most recognizable names in Spanish music are teaming up for what has the potential to be the biggest song of the year. Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny surprised fans on Monday, August 2 when he posted to Instagram announcing the next act he’ll be collaborating with: Aventura.         ...
Musicmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Volví”, the song by Bad Bunny and Aventura, in the first position of Apple Music

The video of the subject is the first trend worldwide and in just over 24 hours after its release it already has more than 14 million views. Aventura, the highest paid Latino musicians of 2020, according to Billboard magazine, have also become the first massive Latino event to sell out at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where they will begin their “INMORTAL” stadium tour on August 14 .
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Bad Bunny & Aventura – ‘Volvi’

Bad Bunny continues to share new tunes. This time around he is joined by Aventura for their new song ‘Volvi.’ The song mixes Bunny’s trap-tinged reggaetón and the distinctive bachata guitar stylings of Aventura. The video sees both artists at a party in a mansion that is full of people....
MusicPopSugar

Bad Bunny and Aventura's Surprise Single "Volví" Gave Me All Kinds of Nostalgia

I swear sometimes that Bad Bunny is like a musical gift – more like a blessing – that keeps on giving. Like most of his fans, I've been consistently listening to Benito since his 2018 album titled, X 100PRE. I even saw him live in concert towards the end of 2019. But my true appreciation for the artist definitely happened in 2020 – when he became a pro at taking his fans off-guard with surprise album drops and single releases. While there are a number of things that helped me get through this dark and eerie pandemic, Bad Bunny's music has undeniably brought so many of us moments of joy when the community has needed it the most. But his new surprise single "Volví" with Aventura, which dropped this morning at 12 a.m. EST was straight-up next level for me. But not because it was necessarily better than any of the other singles he's recently put out. It's the overwhelming sense of nostalgia so many of us seemed to feel hearing the song.
PetsNewsweek

Diddy Waking up With '15 Roaches' on His Face Sparks Wave of Memes

Diddy has sparked a wave of memes after posting a motivational story about how waking up covered in roaches inspired him to strive for the life of luxury he lives today. The rapper, whose given name is Sean Combs, amused fans this week after he took to Instagram to impart advice on living your best life.
CelebritiesBillboard

Billie Eilish's Mom and Team Were 'Losing Their Minds' on 'NDA' Video Set: Watch Behind-the-Scenes Footage

Billie Eilish had her mom and team worried sick on the set of her terrifying new "NDA" music video. On Friday (July 9), the 19-year-old daredevil released her dark new single with an accompanying self-directed visual in which 25 professional stunt drivers skillfully weave around her on a pitch-black road in the dead of night. The experience left Eilish's mother and professional crew terrified, as evidenced by some behind-the-scenes footage the singer shared on Instagram.
CelebritiesPopSugar

Jennifer Lopez Wore the Ultimate Date-Night Dress on Another Internet-Breaking Outing

Relationships may come and go, but little black dresses will forever be a date-night staple. While celebrating her 52nd birthday in Saint-Tropez with ex-turned-current boyfriend Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez wore quite the classic Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring a midi length, square neckline, and long sleeves, which perhaps proved she is impervious to weather. Her accessories — pearl-adorned platform heels and a rose-printed box bag — were also by the Italian luxury brand. J Lo completed the sexy outfit with a few gold necklaces of varying lengths.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Fetty Wap Only Has His Right Eye, but What Caused Him to Lose His Left?

As he's achieved greater and greater success, fans have only become more curious about the details of Fetty Wap's personal life. The rapper is now 30 years old, and some have started to notice that he only has one eye. Although his single eye certainly hasn't stood in the way of his success, some are wondering what happened to his other eye that left him with just one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy