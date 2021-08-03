Bad Bunny Left His Mark On Music: Now He’s Giving Young People Their Chance
Global recording sensation Bad Bunny might be taking a pause on releasing new music (though the overachiever recently released a surprise collaboration with iconic bachata group Aventura titled Volví just last night, one of the first collaborated tracks since the last year’s El Último Tour Del Mundo), he’s not really relaxing. For the past year, he’s churned out projects that speak to his love for wrestling, acting, and fashion. His latest partnership rounds up his many diverse interests, including advocacy work, nurturing young talent, his home of Puerto Rico, sneakers, and also — espéralo — Cheetos.www.refinery29.com
