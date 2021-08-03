Bad Bunny Left His Mark On Music: Now He’s Giving Young People Their Chance

I swear sometimes that Bad Bunny is like a musical gift – more like a blessing – that keeps on giving. Like most of his fans, I've been consistently listening to Benito since his 2018 album titled, X 100PRE. I even saw him live in concert towards the end of 2019. But my true appreciation for the artist definitely happened in 2020 – when he became a pro at taking his fans off-guard with surprise album drops and single releases. While there are a number of things that helped me get through this dark and eerie pandemic, Bad Bunny's music has undeniably brought so many of us moments of joy when the community has needed it the most. But his new surprise single "Volví" with Aventura, which dropped this morning at 12 a.m. EST was straight-up next level for me. But not because it was necessarily better than any of the other singles he's recently put out. It's the overwhelming sense of nostalgia so many of us seemed to feel hearing the song.