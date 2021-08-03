Commodity Insight: News & Views
Agriculture continues to make headlines. Here is some of the latest farm industry news:. • Hales Trading Co.: “We were watching Fox News this morning interviewing a restaurant owner in New York. The owner said the biggest problem on the menu was beef. Items that had cost $8 to $10 per pound not too long ago we are now in the $16 to $20 area. He went on to point out the restaurant could not mark the beef up and sell it at a profit so they were taking those items off the menu. Granted, this is only one example, but it illustrates one of the problems facing the industry after the extreme surge in beef prices this spring.”www.agrinews-pubs.com
