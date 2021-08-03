Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Validity and Spamhaus Launch Partnership to Educate Email Marketers and Enable Safer Outreach

MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

Collaboration aims to create a more secure email experience for all. Today Validity, the leading provider of data quality and email marketing success solutions, announced a partnership with Spamhaus, the trusted authority on IP and domain reputation data, to make email a safer and more secure environment for all. This announcement formalizes a longstanding relationship in which Validity and Spamhaus have united under a singular vision to encourage better email practices while simultaneously taking strides to stop malicious, unethical activity.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Marketing#Business Email Compromise#Email Accounts#Educate Email Marketers#Ip#Fbi#Bec#Covid#Svp#Global Head#Spamhaus Technology#Demandtools#Briteverify#Trust Assessments#Gridbuddy#Crm#Validity Com#Linkedin#Spamhaus Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
InternetPosted by
Daily Mail

Facebook BANS team of NYU engineering students and professors who designed browser extension to reveal data on political ads

A group of New York University researchers say they have been banned from Facebook for looking into political ad transparency and misinformation on the ubiquitous social network. Members of the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, who call themselves Cybersecurity for Democracy (CFD) created Ad Observer, a browser plug-in that automatically...
Marketsu.today

Leading On-Chain Analytics Vendor CryptoQuant Raises $3 Million, Hashed Led Round

Cryptoquant is a top-notch on-chain analysis team that empowers traders and researchers with reliable data about the activity and trends of major blockchains. Today, it shares the results of its latest funding round. Cryptoquant concludes funding round with $3 million raised. According to a press release shared with U.Today, Korea-based...
SoftwareMySanAntonio

OvalEdge introduces exciting enhancements for searchability and data quality in Version 5.1 of their Data Catalog and End-to-End Governance Suite

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. OvalEdge, a data catalog and end-to-end data governance suite, released their latest product update, version 5.1. It has major improvements to search capability within the tool and adds automation to the data quality improvement lifecycle. The data quality improvement lifecycle ensures high-quality data...
Economysiliconangle.com

B2B marketing company OneMoreLead leaks 63M records via misconfigured database

Business to business marketing company OneMoreLead has been found to have exposed the records of over 63 million U.S. citizens on the internet via a misconfigured database. The data was found on an unsecured database that the company had left completely open by Ran Locar and Noam Rotem, researchers at vpnMentor. The database had 126 million records and included names, job titles, email addresses, physical addresses, phone numbers, IP addresses and employer names.
Economymartechseries.com

SentiLink Secures $70 Million to Reinvent Identity Verification

As identity fraud gets more costly for financial institutions, demand for SentiLink technology platform soars. SentiLink, the leader in identity verification technology, announced a $70 million Series B funding round led by David Sacks of Craft Ventures with participation from Felicis Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and NYCA. This brings SentiLink’s total funding raised to $85 million. David Sacks and Victoria Treyger from Felicis will be joining SentiLink’s board as observers.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Viant Enhances AI-Powered Contextual Targeting Capabilities With CatapultX Partnership

Adelphic Integration Scales Contextual Video Opportunities for Brands. Viant Technology Inc., a leading people-based advertising software company, announced the successful integration of CatapultX’s On-Stream™ video monetization and patent-pending contextual AI platform into the Adelphic® advertising software. The integration scales Adelphic’s cutting-edge contextual advertising inventory, offering brands and agencies contextually-relevant advertising opportunities that can be overlaid within a program without disrupting the content.
SoftwareForbes

Using LangOps To Improve Multilingual Customer Service (And Beyond)

João Graça is the Co-Founder & CTO of Unbabel. It sounds too good to be true: multilingual customer service teams distributed across the globe, helping clients in their native tongues and remaining responsive to the nuances of the cultures they're serving. However, by harnessing the power of Language Operations (LangOps),...
Technologyreadwrite.com

Leveraging Consumer Data to Deliver Personalized UX

Consumers love a fast and personalized experience. But there’s a catch. They also look for companies to do business in a way that’s relevant for them. So, what does relevance mean in today’s scenario?. Simple. It means aligning products and services with real-time inventory realities and sharing the right message...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Binance, Alchemy Partnership to enable Bitcoin payments on Shopify

Crypto exchange Binance has partnered with hybrid fiat and digital currency gateway Alchemy Pay, according to benzinga.com. According to a press release, the partnership will facilitate a payment bridge between crypto and fiat through the Binance Pay wallet. Binance Pay can be used for both peer-to-peer payments and merchant-based transactions, where users and merchants can choose from over 40 supported cryptocurrencies.
Economybigcommerce.com

BigCommerce Delivers a Bundle of Ecommerce Joy to Winstanleys Pramworld

BigCommerce is and why we built it that way. The history of Winstanleys Pramworld, a pram (stroller) and nursery retailer, spans six decades and three generations. It all began in 1951 when John Winstanley opened a decorating supplies shop in the town of Wigan, just northwest of Manchester, England. Six years later he expanded the business with the purchase of Jarvis’s Cycles, a bike company. And six years after that he expanded again by adding a children’s nursery department to the growing company.
Softwarelinuxfoundation.org

Kubernetes, Data, and a Distributed Mindset

Kubernetes is a paradigm shift and it requires a “distributed mindset”. It seems relatively simple for a functional service, but what about the database? Many try to deploy a legacy database on Kubernetes, but it is a bit of a square peg in a round hole. Luckily, you can deploy...
InternetSFGate

Practical Email Security Tips to Protect Valuable Business Data

HOBOKEN, N.J. (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and NYC area email migration expert, shares common sense email security tips in a new article. The informative article first reviews the increasing volume of email and corresponding increase in email security threats. The author then shares four...
EconomyForbes

The New Normal Is Extreme Flexibility: How Highly Regulated Business Must Prepare

Steve Marsh is the Founder and Chairman of Smarsh, a leader in the enterprise information archiving industry. During the pandemic, many professionals have come to enjoy some of the benefits of telecommuting, whether it’s not having to endure traffic, being more productive or having the ability to work from wherever they want. At the same time, recent studies make it clear that few workers crave a permanent all-virtual work experience.
Technologythepaypers.com

UnionBank taps Infosys' Finacle Digital Banking Solution Suite on Cloud

Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) has tapped Infosys’ Finacle Digital Banking Solution Suite on Cloud as it begins the migration from an on-premises deployment to the cloud. Infosys Finacle offers digital banking solution suite from EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned product subsidiary of Infosys. The Finacle Digital Banking Solution...
Marketsaithority.com

Options Announces Partnership with Packets2Disk To Provide Market Leading Network Analytics Solution

Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, announced its partnership with Packets2Disk to offer best-in-class trade-latency monitoring and business analytics as a fully managed service. Options’ Telemetry Analytics service has been specifically designed to meet the demands of the Capital Markets Industry, covering all...
Businessthecustomer.net

Deloitte Digital Launches New SAP® Customer Experience Offerings

Deloitte Digital, a leading Experience Consultancy, today announced it has signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with SAP that will integrate SAP® Customer Experience solutions into its new Hux series of customer experience offerings. The first offering, Hux Direct Selling, will target direct selling followed by a series of bundled solutions. The offering will help make it easier for clients to purchase, implement and operate the advanced software tools and capabilities needed to deliver a superior customer experience. Each offering will be tailored to the specific needs of individual industries, drawing from Deloitte’s deep experience delivering customer experience solutions that target industry-specific challenges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy