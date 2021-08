With so many emerging technologies changing the way organizations do business, one of the most crucial digital tools is also one of the most basic: file storage. It may seem like a simple concept, but there are many ways to store files on a given device. Two of the most common formats are the New Technology File System (NTFS) and File Allocation Table (FAT), the latter most commonly seen as FAT32. Both were developed by Microsoft more than a quarter century ago and are heavily used in computing. Over time, different advantages for each file storage type have emerged, and both IT teams and end users will likely interact with each type — especially those who primarily use Microsoft Windows devices.