Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Green Dot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

San Mateo Daily Journal
 2 days ago

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $24.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had profit of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 68 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations....

www.smdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Green Dot Corp#Automated Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Magna International Earnings Preview

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, August 06. Here is Benzinga's look at Magna International's Q2 earnings report. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for General Dynamics Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS.
Financial ReportsSan Mateo Daily Journal

Arrowhead Research: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Arrowhead Research Corp. (ARWR) on Thursday reported a loss of $29.9 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

McKesson Q1 Earnings Surpass Wall Street Estimate; Raises FY22 EPS Outlook

McKesson Corp (NYSE: MCK) reported first-quarter FY22 adjusted EPS of $5.56, almost doubled from $2.77 a year ago, and easily beating the analyst consensus of $4.17. Revenues increased 13% Y/Y to $62.67 billion, surpassing the consensus of $59.9 billion, driven by higher volumes from retail national account customers and market growth, partially offset by branded to generic conversions.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Spectrum Brands Holdings Earnings Preview

On Friday, August 06, Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

W.W. Grainger, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger has increased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. W.W. Grainger has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $22.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $562.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will post $562.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $552.00 million to $569.10 million. Splunk posted sales of $491.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce $3.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.49 billion and the lowest is $3.32 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial ReportsSan Mateo Daily Journal

Hennessy Advisors: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Novato, California-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. The investment manager posted revenue of $8.5 million in the period. Hennessy Advisors shares have risen 9%...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report earnings per share of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.47. Hasbro reported earnings per share of $1.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

CVS Health Corp Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. CVS Health Corp announced earnings per share of $2.42 on revenue of $72.62B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.06 on revenue of $70.14B. CVS Health...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
Economycheddar.com

General Motors CFO Paul Jacobson on Company's Q2 Earnings Report

General Motors posted mixed earnings for the second quarter, blowing past economists' revenue expectations but missing estimates on EPS. It comes as the company weathers challenges from a global shortage of semiconductors chips, which is expected to continue through this year and into 2022. CFO, Paul Jacobson joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60 to $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.600-$3.000 EPS. Several research analysts recently issued...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.850-$2.950 EPS. EQR traded up $0.42 on...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.700-$7.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.33.

Comments / 0

Community Policy