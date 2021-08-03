Validity and Spamhaus Launch Partnership to Educate Email Marketers and Enable Safer Outreach

Independent Research Firm Names Annex Cloud Among 34 Promotions and Offer Management Providers. Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced loyalty management solutions and experiential customer retention software, announced today it has been included in Forrester’s Now Tech: Promotions and Offer Management Providers, Q3 2021. This Forrester report provides an overview of the loyalty Promotions and Offer Management Providers that help marketers to engage and retain customers through compelling discounts across channels, manage complex promotions strategies, and build loyalty. Annex Cloud is one of the vendors included in the report.