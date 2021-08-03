Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Neurocrine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $42.3 million. The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Automated Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Magna International Earnings Preview

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, August 06. Here is Benzinga's look at Magna International's Q2 earnings report. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.91) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.79). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of ($5.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.
Financial ReportsKansas City Star

Protagonist Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.8 million in its second quarter. The Newark, California-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

McKesson Q1 Earnings Surpass Wall Street Estimate; Raises FY22 EPS Outlook

McKesson Corp (NYSE: MCK) reported first-quarter FY22 adjusted EPS of $5.56, almost doubled from $2.77 a year ago, and easily beating the analyst consensus of $4.17. Revenues increased 13% Y/Y to $62.67 billion, surpassing the consensus of $59.9 billion, driven by higher volumes from retail national account customers and market growth, partially offset by branded to generic conversions.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $496.49 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.060 EPS.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Earnings Outlook For MISTRAS Group

MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, August 02. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q2 earnings announcement. Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share. Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

W.W. Grainger, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger has increased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. W.W. Grainger has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $22.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.
Financial ReportsMySanAntonio

Panhandle Oil & Gas: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Expert Ratings For NXP Semiconductors

Analysts have provided the following ratings for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 14 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for NXP Semiconductors evaluate the company at an average price target of $228.21 with a high of $245.00 and a low of $210.00.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

CVS Health Corp Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. CVS Health Corp announced earnings per share of $2.42 on revenue of $72.62B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.06 on revenue of $70.14B. CVS Health...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Emerson Electric Beats Q3 Earnings Estimate, Raises FY21 Outlook

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) reported third-quarter sales growth of 20% year-over-year to $4.7 billion, beating the consensus of $4.57 billion. Underlying sales were up 15%. Sales by segments: Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation $781 million (+10.2% Y/Y), Valves, Actuators & Regulators $880 million (+4.5% Y/Y), Industrial Solutions $593 million (+26.4%...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.53 EPS Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Seagen reported earnings per share of $3.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 115.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.
Economycheddar.com

General Motors CFO Paul Jacobson on Company's Q2 Earnings Report

General Motors posted mixed earnings for the second quarter, blowing past economists' revenue expectations but missing estimates on EPS. It comes as the company weathers challenges from a global shortage of semiconductors chips, which is expected to continue through this year and into 2022. CFO, Paul Jacobson joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.36). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.700-$7.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.33.

Comments / 0

Community Policy