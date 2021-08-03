Neurocrine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.700-$7.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.33.