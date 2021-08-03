Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alton, IL

More vehicle burglaries reported in Alton

advantagenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alton Police Department is investigating a number of vehicle burglaries that happened in the early morning hours on Sunday, Aug. 1. Several reports were filed of these incidents along the Homer Adams Parkway business areas, as well as North Alton. One difference between these and other recent cases is several of the vehicles had windows shattered as the suspects were forcing entry into the vehicles rather than looking for unlocked doors.

www.advantagenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
Alton, IL
Cars
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Alton, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Burglary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

United Airlines mandates Covid-19 vaccines for all employees

New York (CNN Business) — United Airlines will join the growing list of companies that are requiring employees get vaccinated against Covid-19, the first major US airline to implement such a mandate. A United executive said it was not considering a similar rule for passengers, and that any such requirement...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy