All signs point to the Buffalo Sabres having a quiet free agency period this year, as opposed to last season when management went big game hunting for Taylor Hall. It seems as though the Sabres plan for this year will revolve around trying to sign Linus Ullmark and Jake McCabe while supplementing the roster in depth positions to provide veteran leadership. The Sabres are likely to give their young defensemen plenty of opportunities in all situations in order to grow them into prominent roles under Don Granato. The same figures to be true on the forward side as well, with Dylan Cozens, Casey Mittelstadt, Rasmus Asplund, Tage Thompson and others getting the bulk of the minutes this year. The Sabres will also be in the market for a backup to Linus Ullmark, assuming they can get the Swede under contract. If they can’t they’ll need two goalies.