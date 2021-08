ITHACA, N.Y. — Want to join a great team of people looking to make a difference in the community? Thanks to continued support from the Ithaca and Tompkins County community, The Ithaca Voice is able and wanting to hire two full-time positions: a General Assignment Reporter and a Managing Editor. Both people should be community-oriented and familiar with the Ithaca or Tompkins County area and have conviction, drive and strongly believe in non-profit public service journalism.