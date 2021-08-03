Cancel
Twentynine Palms, CA

TWENTYNINE PALMS SENIOR CENTER OPEN AS A COOLING CENTER

By Z107.7 News
 2 days ago

Due to extreme heat warning and high temperatures, the Twentynine Palms Senior Center is now open to the public as a cooling center for area residents. The center will be opened today (August 3) until 5 p.m. and tomorrow (August 4) from noon to 5 p.m. Attendees will be required to wear masks at all times when in the cooling center. If the heat index remains at 115 degrees or higher or other conditions necessitate, the center will stay open for extended hours. For assistance or for more information, call the senior center at 760-361-1410 or 760-367-5780.

