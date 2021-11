2016 was one of the greatest ever seasons in the professional career of Andy Murray when he became just the 2nd player in the history of tennis and the first man to win singles titles at a Grand Slam, the Olympics, a Masters 1000 event, and the ATP Finals in the same calendar year. 2016 was also the only year when Murray finished the year as the World No. 1.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO