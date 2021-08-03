Report: Spurs finalizing deal to trade DeMar DeRozan to Bulls
SAN ANTONIO - The DeMar DeRozan era is coming to a close in San Antonio. Citing a source, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Spurs and the Chicago Bulls have agreed to a deal that would send the unrestricted free agent and four-time All-Star to the Windy City for 6-foot-8 forwards Al-Farouq Aminu and Thad Young, a 2022 second-round pick via the Lakers and the Bulls' own 2025 second-round pick,www.expressnews.com
Comments / 0