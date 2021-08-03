Cancel
Report: Spurs finalizing deal to trade DeMar DeRozan to Bulls

By Tom Orsborn
expressnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - The DeMar DeRozan era is coming to a close in San Antonio. Citing a source, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Spurs and the Chicago Bulls have agreed to a deal that would send the unrestricted free agent and four-time All-Star to the Windy City for 6-foot-8 forwards Al-Farouq Aminu and Thad Young, a 2022 second-round pick via the Lakers and the Bulls' own 2025 second-round pick,

Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Chicago Bulls Reportedly Willing To Offer $150M To Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder struggled during his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. After a solid year with Oklahoma City, where Schroder was in the running for Sixth Man Of The Year, the Lakers traded for him during the offseason. Schroder was seen as a replacement for Rajon Rondo, someone who could come in when LeBron James and Anthony Davis rested and coordinate the offense. And while he had a modest start, he encountered struggles in the second half of the season.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Kevin Durant roasts Team USA teammate, Bulls guard Zach LaVine on IG live at the Olympics

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant just won’t let his Team USA teammate and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine off the hook at the Tokyo Olympics. Durant went on Instagram live to document his Olympic experience and found LaVine as his favorite roast subject. KD poked fun at LaVine’s defense, giving Bulls head coach Billy Donovan a shoutout and a promise that he’ll have the high-flying guard finally play some defense.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: How Kemba Walker signing impacts the Bulls

It’s no secret that the Chicago Bulls front office has made it their mission to revitalize the team going into this upcoming season. Offseason acquisitions like Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, and DeMar DeRozan have not only energized the Bulls’ rabid fanbase but also sent a strong message to the rest of the Eastern Conference that Chicago is no longer interested in rebuilding.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Buzz on Possible Ben Simmons Trade, Dennis Schroder and More

It's been a wild and eventful week around the NBA. And that's exactly what everybody expected, considering teams could begin agreeing to deals with free agents on Monday evening. Although those contracts won't become official until Friday at 12:01 p.m. ET, this stretch is typically one of the most exciting...
NBAKSAT 12

Patty Mills leaving Spurs after 10 seasons in San Antonio; DeMar DeRozan headed to Chicago in sign-and-trade

SAN ANTONIO – It’s the end of an era as Patty Mills, the longest tenured Spurs player, is headed to Brooklyn. Mills is reportedly set to sign a 2-year deal with the Nets worth $12 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Mills is leaving San Antonio after 10 seasons with the franchise. Mills was the last remaining player on the Spurs 2014 championship team and the squad that made back-to-back NBA Finals in the mid-2010s.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Spurs sign-and-trade features Lauri Markkanen to San Antonio

Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic make up a strong Eastern Conference duo for the Chicago Bulls, but this team still seems to be missing some pieces to be a true playoff threat. Making the move to bring in Vucevic at the NBA trade deadline last season was surely a statement move by Chicago, but could also mean the end of Lauri Markkanen’s time with the team.
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Bulls Upgrade Offense With DeRozan Addition, but Spurs Get Better End of Sign-and-Trade

DeMar DeRozan is trading the River Walk for Lake Michigan. The four-time All-Star agreed to a three-year, $85 million deal with the Bulls on Tuesday. DeRozan is headed to Chicago as part of a sign-and-trade in which the Spurs will acquire Thaddeus Young, a future first-round pick, and two future second-round picks. DeRozan, 31, averaged 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists a night last season. Let’s grade this deal for both teams.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Bulls sign center Tony Bradley

The Bulls reached an agreement to sign free agent center Tony Bradley, according to multiple reports. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports (Twitter links), who first reported the agreement, says it’s a two-year deal, with a player option on year two. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link), it’ll be a minimum-salary contract.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: LaMarcus Aldrige rumor forecasted aggressive offseason

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that LaMarcus Aldridge may be considering a return to the NBA following medical clearances despite retiring earlier this season due to health concerns. Prior to his retirement, the Chicago Bulls were rumored to be potential suitors for LaMarcus this offseason (per K.C. Johnson).
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LA Clippers: 3 reasons DeMar DeRozan will regret his decision

DeMar DeRozan had previously expressed interest in meeting with the LA Clippers, reportedly. In the end, he decided to head to Chicago. This was a poor decision, as DeRozan would have been a perfect fit for the Clippers. The Bulls were able to offer him more money, but he will...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Spurs-Timberwolves trade is centered on Thaddeus Young

The San Antonio Spurs agreed to a sign-and-trade deal revolving around former NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan, sending the former All-Star to the Chicago Bulls on a new three-year, $85M deal, and in the process, the Spurs received Thaddeus Young, Al-Farouq Aminu, a future first-round pick and two second-round picks from the Bulls.

