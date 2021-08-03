Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

ChromaDex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) _ ChromaDex Inc. (CDXC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its second quarter. The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chromadex#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Chromadex#Ap#Automated Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Magna International Earnings Preview

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, August 06. Here is Benzinga's look at Magna International's Q2 earnings report. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Spectrum Brands Holdings Earnings Preview

On Friday, August 06, Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Earnings Outlook For Mednax

Mednax (NYSE:MD) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, August 06. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report. What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?. Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $496.49 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.060 EPS.
Financial ReportsInvestopedia

Moderna Q2 2021 Earnings Report Recap

Moderna Earnings Results Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction EPS Match $6.46 $6.46 Revenue Match $4.4B $4.4B. Source: Predictions based on analysts' consensus from Visible Alpha. Moderna (MRNA) Financial Results: Analysis. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) reported Q2 FY 2021 earnings that matched analyst expectations. Earnings per share (EPS) came in positive...
Financial ReportsKansas City Star

Protagonist Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.8 million in its second quarter. The Newark, California-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Western Union (WU) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y

WU - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 48 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.13%. The bottom line grew 17.1% year over year. Better-than-expected results were driven by revenue growth, gain on an investment sale, and a lower effective tax rate. Debt retirement expenses, compensation-related expenses and strategic investments in marketing and technology were partial offsets.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Amedisys Stock Is Crashing Today

Amedisys beat analysts' earnings expectations in Q2, but its revenue came in slightly below the consensus estimate. The main factor weighing on the stock was its lower-than-expected full-year guidance. What happened. Shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) were down 21.2% as of 11:29 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The big decline came after...
Financial ReportsMiddletown Press

Panhandle Oil & Gas: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Prothena reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 186.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Caterpillar Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Caterpillar in a report released on Sunday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2021 earnings at $10.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.99 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

CVS Health tops Q2 earnings estimates and raises guidance

CVS Health Corp. posted earnings that topped estimates Wednesday and again raised its guidance. Woonsocket, RI.-based CVS posted net income of $2.791 billion, or $2.10 a share, for the quarter, down from $2.986 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.42, ahead of the $2.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion to also beat the $70.2 billion FactSet consensus. Front store same-store sales rose 12.0% and pharmacy same-store sales were up 12.4%. The company administered more than 6 million COVID-19 tests in the quarter and nearly 18 million vaccines across the U.S. CVS is raising its full-year guidance and now expects EPS to range from $6.35 to $6.45, up from earlier guidance of $6.24 to $6.36. It expects adjusted EPS to range from $7.70 to $7.80, up from prior guidance of $7.56 to $7.68. Shares were up 0.6% premarket and have gained 23% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.
Financial Reportstheadvocate.com

Amedisys reports earning, says pandemic affecting hospice segment

Amedisys Inc. on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $80.1 million, or $1.69 per share, as the company said its hospice segment fell short of expectations due to hiring difficulties caused by the COVID pandemic. That’s up from $34.7 million in earnings, or $1.34 per share, during the second quarter...
StocksBusiness Insider

Analyst Ratings For Eaton Corp

Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 11 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Eaton Corp evaluate the company at an average price target of $166.36 with a high of $187.00 and a low of $148.00.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

CVS Health Corp Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. CVS Health Corp announced earnings per share of $2.42 on revenue of $72.62B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.06 on revenue of $70.14B. CVS Health...
StocksZacks.com

Magellan (MMP) Stock Barely Moves Despite Q2 Earnings Beat

MMP - Free Report) stock has shown insignificant performance since the company’s second-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on Jul 29.Despite this partnership’s impressive earnings and revenue results, and a solid Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) guidance for 2021, its units failed to display substantial growth due to uncertainty associated with the sale of the independent terminals network, which is pending regulatory approvals.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Timken (TKR) Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Improve Y/Y

TKR - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share was $1.37, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 by a margin of 3%. The bottom line, however, improved 34% year over year, benefiting from higher volume, favorable manufacturing performance and the benefit of currency, which offset higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, rising material and logistics costs, and unfavorable mix.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Kraft Heinz Q2 Earnings Tops Estimates; Provides Q3 Outlook

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) reported a second-quarter FY21 net sales decline of 0.5% year-on-year, to $6.62 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $6.53 billion. Sales in the United States Fell 3.6% Y/Y, Canada increased 8.8%, and international sales grew 8.3%. Organic net sales for the quarter fell 2.1%. Gross...

Comments / 0

Community Policy