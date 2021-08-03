Cancel
Valley Forge, PA

PJM Interconnection Announces Appointment of Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer

 4 days ago
VALLEY FORGE, PA — PJM Interconnection announced the appointment of Michael Coyle as its chief diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) officer. In conjunction with PJM’s Executive Team, Human Resources and the organization’s DEI Council, Coyle will oversee the development, recommendation and promotion of comprehensive inclusive corporate policies and programs. He began the role on July 21.

