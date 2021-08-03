PJM Interconnection Announces Appointment of Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer

The University Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) Assessment Subcommittee has put together a Draft University Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Strategic Plan and we are looking for insights and input at our last upcoming Listening Session. We invite you to select a representative from your office/department to attend this Listening Session. We have encouraged different members to contribute to different sessions so we can gain a wide breadth of input and insight on our plan and have enjoyed engaging with those that have attended the two sessions thus far. The session will be held via Zoom and facilitated by members of the University DEI Assessment Subcommittee. We welcome different perspectives at MSUM and value your input.