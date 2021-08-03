Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Kforce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ Kforce Inc. (KFRC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $21.2 million. The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Automated Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $496.49 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.060 EPS.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Earnings Outlook For Mednax

Mednax (NYSE:MD) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, August 06. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report. What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?. Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Spectrum Brands Holdings Earnings Preview

On Friday, August 06, Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.72% and a net margin of 4.81%. Kforce updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.910 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.83-0.91 EPS.
Financial ReportsInvestopedia

Moderna Q2 2021 Earnings Report Recap

Moderna Earnings Results Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction EPS Match $6.46 $6.46 Revenue Match $4.4B $4.4B. Source: Predictions based on analysts' consensus from Visible Alpha. Moderna (MRNA) Financial Results: Analysis. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) reported Q2 FY 2021 earnings that matched analyst expectations. Earnings per share (EPS) came in positive...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Western Union (WU) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y

WU - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 48 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.13%. The bottom line grew 17.1% year over year. Better-than-expected results were driven by revenue growth, gain on an investment sale, and a lower effective tax rate. Debt retirement expenses, compensation-related expenses and strategic investments in marketing and technology were partial offsets.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

CVS Health tops Q2 earnings estimates and raises guidance

CVS Health Corp. posted earnings that topped estimates Wednesday and again raised its guidance. Woonsocket, RI.-based CVS posted net income of $2.791 billion, or $2.10 a share, for the quarter, down from $2.986 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.42, ahead of the $2.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion to also beat the $70.2 billion FactSet consensus. Front store same-store sales rose 12.0% and pharmacy same-store sales were up 12.4%. The company administered more than 6 million COVID-19 tests in the quarter and nearly 18 million vaccines across the U.S. CVS is raising its full-year guidance and now expects EPS to range from $6.35 to $6.45, up from earlier guidance of $6.24 to $6.36. It expects adjusted EPS to range from $7.70 to $7.80, up from prior guidance of $7.56 to $7.68. Shares were up 0.6% premarket and have gained 23% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

CVS Health Corp Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. CVS Health Corp announced earnings per share of $2.42 on revenue of $72.62B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.06 on revenue of $70.14B. CVS Health...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Jack in the Box shares dip 2% on Q3 results

Jack in the Box Inc.'s stock was down 2% in extended trading Wednesday after the fast-food chain reported fiscal third-quarter results. Jack in the Box reported net earnings of $40 million, or $1.80 a share, compared with net income of $32.6 million, or $1.42 a share, in the year-ago quarter. The company's adjusted net income was $1.79 a share. Revenue improved 11% to $269.5 million from $242.3 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected net income of $1.49 a share on revenue of $259 million. Jack in the Box's stock is up 12% so far in 2021. The broader S&P 500 index has risen 17% this year.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Timken (TKR) Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Improve Y/Y

TKR - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share was $1.37, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 by a margin of 3%. The bottom line, however, improved 34% year over year, benefiting from higher volume, favorable manufacturing performance and the benefit of currency, which offset higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, rising material and logistics costs, and unfavorable mix.
StocksZacks.com

Magellan (MMP) Stock Barely Moves Despite Q2 Earnings Beat

MMP - Free Report) stock has shown insignificant performance since the company’s second-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on Jul 29.Despite this partnership’s impressive earnings and revenue results, and a solid Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) guidance for 2021, its units failed to display substantial growth due to uncertainty associated with the sale of the independent terminals network, which is pending regulatory approvals.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.87. RPT Realty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.880-$0.920 EPS. Shares of RPT...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60 to $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.600-$3.000 EPS. Several research analysts recently issued...
Financial Reportstheadvocate.com

Amedisys reports earning, says pandemic affecting hospice segment

Amedisys Inc. on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $80.1 million, or $1.69 per share, as the company said its hospice segment fell short of expectations due to hiring difficulties caused by the COVID pandemic. That’s up from $34.7 million in earnings, or $1.34 per share, during the second quarter...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to announce $45.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.70 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $32.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

Comments / 0

Community Policy