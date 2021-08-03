Cancel
Bo Nix announces his best NIL deal yet

By SDS Staff
saturdaydownsouth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis deal made too much sense not to happen. Of all the name, image and likeness deals that have come through so far, this one makes the most sense. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is now officially sponsored by Bojangles. Gus Malzahn and his love of Waffle House must be very...

