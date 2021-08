Analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.