Evelyn Beadles Coleman

COLEMAN, Evelyn Beadles, 84, of Mechanicsville, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, July 25, 2021. She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Carroll "Waverly" Coleman; her son, Carroll "David" Coleman and his wife, Mary; three grandchildren, Morgan, C.J. and Miranda; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family. Evelyn was a graduate of Battlefield High School and was employed by Glen Falls Insurance Company for 11 years. She was a homemaker after her son was born. Evelyn had a passion for collections, glassware, Santa Clauses, etc.; and she dearly loved raising bird dog puppies. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Interment followed in Gethsemane Church of Christ cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bon Secours Hospice. Special thanks to all the hospice nurses and doctors, especially Kathryn Burton.