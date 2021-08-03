Cancel
Financial Reports

SLR Investment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) _ SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $18.6 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 37 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street...

Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Magna International Earnings Preview

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, August 06. Here is Benzinga's look at Magna International's Q2 earnings report. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Cloudflare Stock Falls As Investors Mull Size Of Earnings, Revenue Beat

Cloudflare stock fell on its second-quarter earnings report as profit and revenue topped analyst estimates, but the size of the beat may have disappointed. Cloudflare earnings guidance for the September quarter came in above expectations. San Francisco-based Cloudflare (NET) reported a second-quarter loss of 2 cents per adjusted share vs....
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $496.49 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.060 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

McKesson Q1 Earnings Surpass Wall Street Estimate; Raises FY22 EPS Outlook

McKesson Corp (NYSE: MCK) reported first-quarter FY22 adjusted EPS of $5.56, almost doubled from $2.77 a year ago, and easily beating the analyst consensus of $4.17. Revenues increased 13% Y/Y to $62.67 billion, surpassing the consensus of $59.9 billion, driven by higher volumes from retail national account customers and market growth, partially offset by branded to generic conversions.
Financial ReportsInvestopedia

Moderna Q2 2021 Earnings Report Recap

Moderna Earnings Results Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction EPS Match $6.46 $6.46 Revenue Match $4.4B $4.4B. Source: Predictions based on analysts' consensus from Visible Alpha. Moderna (MRNA) Financial Results: Analysis. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) reported Q2 FY 2021 earnings that matched analyst expectations. Earnings per share (EPS) came in positive...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post sales of $6.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.76 billion and the lowest is $6.32 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Cigna beats earnings expectations and raises revenue outlook, but stock falls

Cigna Corp. reported Thursday second-quarter profit and revenue that topped forecasts, amid strength in the health insurers pharmacy business, while growth in customer relationships slowed from the previous quarter. The stock fell 2.8% in premarket trading. Net income fell to $1.47 billion, or $4.25 a share, from $1.75 billion, or $4.73 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share declined to $5.24 from $5.81 but beat the FactSet consensus of $4.96. Total revenue rose 9.8% to $43.13 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $41.19 billion, as pharmacy revenue grew 13.1% to $30.05 billion to beat expectations of $28.53 billion. Total customer relationships as of June 30 rose 3.6% to 191.11 million and total pharmacy customers increased 5.0% to 101.93 million, driven by strong ongoing retention and new sales, which compares with growth of 13.7% and 28.2%, respectively, in the second quarter. For 2021, Cigna raised its revenue outlook to at least $170 billion from at least $166 billion, and affirmed its adjusted EPS outlook of at least $20.20.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Sempra reports second quarter earnings that beat estimates

(Reuters) - U.S. energy company Sempra Energy reported second quarter earnings on Thursday that beat analysts expectations by about 3%. The company, based in San Diego, announced adjusted second quarter earnings of $504 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, compared to $501 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, in the same period in 2020.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Accel Entertainment Reports Mixed Q2 Results, Raises FY21 Outlook

Accel Entertainment Inc (NYSE:ACEL) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue of $201.97 million, beating the analyst consensus of $195.67 million. It reported $0.38 million in revenue in Q2 FY20, as there were no gaming days due to the IGB mandated COVID-19 shutdown. Revenue per location per day increased 35% compared to Q2...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Western Union (WU) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y

WU - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 48 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.13%. The bottom line grew 17.1% year over year. Better-than-expected results were driven by revenue growth, gain on an investment sale, and a lower effective tax rate. Debt retirement expenses, compensation-related expenses and strategic investments in marketing and technology were partial offsets.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.33

Crown Castle International has raised its dividend payment by 26.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. NYSE:CCI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.46. 1,121,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,561. The company has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.54.
Financial ReportsMiddletown Press

Panhandle Oil & Gas: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Yelp Stock: Company Posts Surprise Profit, Raises Forecast

Yelp Inc. (YELP) - Get Report reported an unexpected second-quarter profit Thursday, helped by re-openings in the U.S., that have the company feeling optimistic enough to raise revenue guidance for the rest of the year. Yelp said it earned 6 cents a share in the quarter on revenue of $257.2...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Jack in the Box shares dip 2% on Q3 results

Jack in the Box Inc.'s stock was down 2% in extended trading Wednesday after the fast-food chain reported fiscal third-quarter results. Jack in the Box reported net earnings of $40 million, or $1.80 a share, compared with net income of $32.6 million, or $1.42 a share, in the year-ago quarter. The company's adjusted net income was $1.79 a share. Revenue improved 11% to $269.5 million from $242.3 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected net income of $1.49 a share on revenue of $259 million. Jack in the Box's stock is up 12% so far in 2021. The broader S&P 500 index has risen 17% this year.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

CVS Health tops Q2 earnings estimates and raises guidance

CVS Health Corp. posted earnings that topped estimates Wednesday and again raised its guidance. Woonsocket, RI.-based CVS posted net income of $2.791 billion, or $2.10 a share, for the quarter, down from $2.986 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.42, ahead of the $2.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion to also beat the $70.2 billion FactSet consensus. Front store same-store sales rose 12.0% and pharmacy same-store sales were up 12.4%. The company administered more than 6 million COVID-19 tests in the quarter and nearly 18 million vaccines across the U.S. CVS is raising its full-year guidance and now expects EPS to range from $6.35 to $6.45, up from earlier guidance of $6.24 to $6.36. It expects adjusted EPS to range from $7.70 to $7.80, up from prior guidance of $7.56 to $7.68. Shares were up 0.6% premarket and have gained 23% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Caterpillar Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Caterpillar in a report released on Sunday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2021 earnings at $10.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.99 EPS.
StocksZacks.com

Magellan (MMP) Stock Barely Moves Despite Q2 Earnings Beat

MMP - Free Report) stock has shown insignificant performance since the company’s second-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on Jul 29.Despite this partnership’s impressive earnings and revenue results, and a solid Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) guidance for 2021, its units failed to display substantial growth due to uncertainty associated with the sale of the independent terminals network, which is pending regulatory approvals.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Timken (TKR) Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Improve Y/Y

TKR - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share was $1.37, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 by a margin of 3%. The bottom line, however, improved 34% year over year, benefiting from higher volume, favorable manufacturing performance and the benefit of currency, which offset higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, rising material and logistics costs, and unfavorable mix.

