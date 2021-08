The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is one of TV’s most beloved shows, so it wasn’t too surprising when it was announced that the property was being revived for a new generation. This series, however, will look a bit different, though, as it will be a dramatic retelling of the original show’s story. News on the project has been scarce since Will Smith, an executive producer on the series, confirmed the project last fall. Now, the show has taken a big step forward but is experiencing some behind-the-scenes shakeups as well.