Peoria County, IL

Corn and soybean maturing ahead of schedule

By Austin Evans
hoiabc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Corn and soybean are of great importance to Central Illinois as a large part of the local economy is reliant on the farmers that grow the two crops. It is being reported to the Peoria County Farm Bureau that corn and soybean are maturing ahead of schedule this year. According to Patrick Kirchhofer, manager of the Peoria County Farm Bureau, the main driving factor behind this is the weather.

