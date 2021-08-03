Cancel
Financial Reports

Curis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Curis Inc. (CRIS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its second quarter. The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. The drug developer posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period. Curis shares have decreased 15% since...

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Curis Inc (CRIS):. -Earnings: -$10.84 million in Q2 vs. -$6.71 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.12 in Q2 vs. -$0.17 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected -$0.11 per share -Revenue: $2.29 million in Q2 vs. $2.36 million in the same period last year.

