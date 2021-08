China and Russia have formed an opportunistic propaganda alliance to blame the U.S. for covid-19. “Who’s Afraid of Fort Detrick Probe?” asked Sputnik News, one of Russia’s international propaganda outfits. Fort Detrick, a germ research facility of the U.S. Army in Maryland, has become an obsession of Chinese government media ever since the World Health Organization (WHO) announced an investigation into the role of the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the origin of covid-19. President Joe Biden’s recent order to U.S. intelligence agencies to check the possibility of a lab leak has only underlined the stakes for China’s communists, who still refuse to release raw data on the origins of a pandemic that has killed almost 4.2 million people, citing “privacy concerns.”