Maximize Your Small Space with These Double-Duty Furniture Finds from Overstock’s End of Summer Sale
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When you’ve got limited space, every inch counts. That’s why it’s smart to invest in pieces that can multitask to perform different functions throughout your home. Overstock’s End of Summer Sale, where you’ll find deals at up to 70 percent off on thousands of items, features plenty of pieces that pull double duty, including sleeper sofas for overnight guests, shelving units that function as desks, and storage ottomans for lounging or stashing magazines and throws. There are tons of great finds that will help you save money and space without sacrificing style. Check out our top picks, below!www.apartmenttherapy.com
