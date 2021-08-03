Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Maximize Your Small Space with These Double-Duty Furniture Finds from Overstock’s End of Summer Sale

By Arricca Sansone
Posted by 
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When you’ve got limited space, every inch counts. That’s why it’s smart to invest in pieces that can multitask to perform different functions throughout your home. Overstock’s End of Summer Sale, where you’ll find deals at up to 70 percent off on thousands of items, features plenty of pieces that pull double duty, including sleeper sofas for overnight guests, shelving units that function as desks, and storage ottomans for lounging or stashing magazines and throws. There are tons of great finds that will help you save money and space without sacrificing style. Check out our top picks, below!

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#End Of Summer#Design#Coffee#Scandinavian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Home & GardenLifehacker

The Easiest Way to Clean Gunk Out of Your Sliding Door Track

If you’ve got a sliding door in your home, you’re probably familiar with the dirt and grime that has a tendency to gunk up the track. Cleaning that track might not be a regular priority, but when it starts slowing down the door (or causing it to stick altogether), it’s time to tackle the job. Luckily, it’s a fairly easy task—here’s what you’ll need to do.
Real EstatePosted by
Daily Mail

Hoarder house goes on the market so chock-a-block with rubbish it's too dangerous for prospective buyers to go inside - but there could be 'hidden treasures' among the garbage

A hoarder house is up for sale in one of Townsville's most high-demand suburbs - but it may come with a few hidden treasures. Listed as being in 'very poor condition', prospective buyers are banned from inspecting the 1920's Queenslander due to safety concerns around the mountainous stack of items which fill the house.
Home & GardenTree Hugger

This Gorgeous Tiny House Is a Family Cottage—and Retirement Investment

The tiny house movement started gaining steam a little over a decade ago as one way people could own a home of their own without the burden of a conventional mortgage. Many tiny homes from those early days were self-built dwellings that epitomized radical simplicity, and a decidedly rustic aesthetic that didn't always make sense.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' — and They're All $10 and Under

You don't have to leave your home to score big outlet deals these days. Amazon's huge outlet store is packed with sales that you can shop anytime from your couch. The savings hub features competitive prices on electronics, tech, furniture, fashion, and beyond, but it's most impressive section has to be its ″Super Discounts,″ which are all priced at $10 and under. While these offers last, shoppers can get up to 72 percent off popular kitchen tools, workout clothes, stylish accessories, and more.
ShoppingPeople

Walmart Secretly Put Tons of Cute Fall Home Items on Sale — Including a Cozy Sofa for Just $255

Even though it might not feel like it, fall is right around the corner. And nothing commemorates the beginning of a new season like breaking out your seasonal decor and sprucing up your home with a little bit of fall cheer. If you're in need of some new autumn-inspired items, Walmart has just the collection for you. To celebrate the return of the season, the retailer has stocked its shelves with hundreds of fall furniture and decor items that are just as stylish as they are festive. This year's theme: Fall on the Ranch.
Vancouver, WAInman.com

11 shipping containers were used to build this eco-friendly home

A Washington home built from 11 used shipping containers in eco-friendly Pacific Northwest style has hit the market for $2 million. Built in 2015 by designer and owner Edward Merced, the 4,074-square-foot home in Vancouver, Washington once appeared on HGTV’s Container Homes” for its unique design. Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s way of incorporating architecture into the surrounding environment, Merced drew out his vision on a sketch and put it to life through recycled material and shipping containers that he had access to through his job in the import business.
Real EstatePosted by
Daily Mail

Enter through the WINE rack! This £820,000 family home comes with a quirky door hiding an entertainment space

A home listed for sale in Berkshire comes with a quirky feature ideal for those who love their plonk - a bespoke wine rack door that hides an entertainment space. The smartly converted bungalow also comes with two features that are massive ticks for many buyers since the pandemic struck: a shoffice for home working and an impressive outdoor kitchen set-up to take advantage of once the 9-5 is done.
Interior DesignMorganton News Herald

Decor on a dime: Ideas for your home, all under $100

What’s wonderful about interior design is that it doesn’t always have to be expensive to look expensive. Here are some design hacks, all under $100. Whether you are using mirrors horizontally to widen a space, vertically to add height or in a grid pattern to mimic windows, this is a great way to bounce light and color in a space.
Interior Designhomedit.com

Should You Install Vinyl Floor Over Tile?

When it is time to redo your floors, it can be difficult to decide how to go about it. Do you want to take up your old floor or lay down the flooring on top of it? Do you want tile floors? Hardwood? Or perhaps vinyl?. Vinyl floor is a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy