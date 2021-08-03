J. Allen Brack ‘stepping down’ as president at Blizzard Entertainment

Since the state of California formally filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard last month for violating the state’s Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) and California Equal Pay Act, the company has been scrutinized based on the findings. Tack on a poor initial statement, letters from Activision Blizzard higher-ups that leaked to the public, employees responding back with their own open letter and striking, it’s no surprise that the next step is a change in leadership.