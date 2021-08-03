Picadillo: Mexican-Style Recipe

Mercedes Wilson is joined by her friend Junette. She is cooking Chow Mein Trinidad style. Junette says she was born and Trinidad and migrated to the United States 22 years ago. Growing up in Trinidad they made a lot of dishes with rice. This dish is one of her mom’s quick dishes made with noodles, something they have in the Caribbean with this type of noodle, and it was something they would look forward to her. Junette says whenever she is cooking, she thinks for her mother and it brings back the memories of her in the kitchen and now her as mother cooking for her children.