Montana State

Welcome to Montana. Please Don’t Shoot the Pretend Animals

By Mark Wilson
Cat Country 102.9
Cat Country 102.9
 3 days ago
If you have ever made the drive between Missoula and Great Falls on Montana Highway 200 then you have driven by the big bull at Clearwater Junction. I was in the area last week and recalled a conversation about it not being there anymore so I had to snap a picture so that I could win an argument. With a woman. But what I haven't told her is that after a little looking into it, the big bull WAS not there briefly, earlier this year.

