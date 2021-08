Major spoilers for Love is Blind: After the Altar on Netflix are ahead. If you watched Love Is Blind, then you know exactly what I mean when I say Diamond Jack had an eventful quest for love. After her unnecessarily disrespectful blowout with ex-fiance Carlton Morton, social media was aflame with hot takes about the couple’s breakup. And after watching the show’s three episode follow-up, Love Is Blind: After The Altar, it’s clear that Netflix had their ears to the streets and finally gave Jack the screen time she deserved last season. In theory, giving Jack another chance at love sounded like a good thing — but it came with a catch.