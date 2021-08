With the July 30 release of season two of Outer Banks on Netflix, we can't blame you for wanting to join the Pogues and the Kooks on their adventures. Although the series centers on a group of teens in North Carolina, filming for the first and second seasons primarily took place in Charleston, SC. This was due to North Carolina's anti-LGBTQ bathroom bill, which was passed in March 2016. While filming for the second season also took place in Charleston, because of the first season cliffhanger ending for John B and Sarah Cameron, the Outer Banks cast also got to spend some time in the Caribbean. Although John B and Sarah end up in the Bahamas at the end of season one, those scenes were actually shot in Barbados.